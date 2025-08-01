Jane Street Under Tax Probe For Alleged Treaty Shopping Via Mauritius; Nuvama Also Faces Scrutiny | Exclusive

The tax probe brings renewed regulatory scrutiny to offshore routing practices and the use of tax treaties by foreign portfolio investors operating in India.

Sources said that the department believes the treaty benefit was wrongly claimed and that profits from the derivatives segment are taxable in India.

The investigation intensified on Thursday when the department surveyed the Mumbai headquarters of Nuvama Wealth, which served as Jane Street’s sole clearing and trading partner. Officials are examining why no tax was deducted at source when payments were remitted to the offshore entity.

Authorities believe Nuvama, as the clearing agent, is liable to withhold tax under Indian laws and could face recovery proceedings, the people said.

Queries sent to Nuvama and Jane Street by NDTV Profit did not yield a response at the time of publishing the story.

The case follows Jane Street disgorging nearly Rs 4,800 crore in profits last month, after which SEBI lifted a trading ban on the firm.