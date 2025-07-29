Jane Street To Argue That Retail Demand Drove Its India Trades

Jane Street Group LLC is expected to argue that its controversial Indian options trades were a response to outsized demand from retail investors, people familiar with the matter said.

The trading giant has been working on its defense against market manipulation allegations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The regulator in early July alleged Jane Street had taken large positions that artificially influenced prices in the country’s stock and futures markets, moving them in favor of its options bets on multiple days.

Jane Street said on Monday it has sought an extension to respond to the interim order. Last week, SEBI lifted Jane Street’s temporary trading ban after the firm deposited 48.4 billion rupees ($560 million) in alleged “unlawful gains” into an escrow account.

A 105-page order from SEBI detailing its preliminary findings devoted a long section to Jane Street’s trading activity on Jan. 17, 2024, which was the firm’s most profitable day over a roughly two-year period that the regulator scrutinized.