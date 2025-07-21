Jane Street Row: SEBI Asks Exchanges To 'Closely Monitor' Future Dealings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked stock exchanges to "closely monitor" any future dealings and positions of Jane Street Group on an ongoing basis.

This is to ensure "that Entities do not either directly or indirectly indulge in any kind of manipulative activity", the market watchdog said in a release issued on Monday.

The statement confirms NDTV Profit's newsbreak, as we reported hours earlier that SEBI may allow Jane Street to re-enter the Indian markets, but with restrictions. The regulator had written to the bourses in this regard, sources had said.

SEBI, in its statement, said the monitoring of Jane Street's dealings and positions will be continued by the exchanges "till the completion of the investigation" in the market manipulation case involving the US-based trading firm.

"Exchanges have confirmed that they will comply with this," it added.