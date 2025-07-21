Jane Street Row: SEBI Asks Exchanges To 'Closely Monitor' Future Dealings
The monitoring of Jane Street's dealings and positions will be continued by the exchanges 'till the completion of the investigation by SEBI' in the market manipulation case.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked stock exchanges to "closely monitor" any future dealings and positions of Jane Street Group on an ongoing basis.
This is to ensure "that Entities do not either directly or indirectly indulge in any kind of manipulative activity", the market watchdog said in a release issued on Monday.
The statement confirms NDTV Profit's newsbreak, as we reported hours earlier that SEBI may allow Jane Street to re-enter the Indian markets, but with restrictions. The regulator had written to the bourses in this regard, sources had said.
SEBI, in its statement, said the monitoring of Jane Street's dealings and positions will be continued by the exchanges "till the completion of the investigation" in the market manipulation case involving the US-based trading firm.
"Exchanges have confirmed that they will comply with this," it added.
SEBI had barred Jane Street entities from the Indian securities market earlier this month and ordered the impounding of Rs 4,843.6 crore in alleged unlawful gains.
According to SEBI’s findings, Jane Street earned Rs 43,289.3 crore in profits through index options trading on Indian exchanges between Jan. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2025.
The order applied across all Jane Street Group entities operating in India and barred them from any market-related activity, including indirect dealing in securities.
"Entities are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, direct or indirect," SEBI said in an order.
The regulator has asked Jane Street entities to jointly and severally deposit the amount into an escrow account with a scheduled commercial bank in India. The same was done by the firm.