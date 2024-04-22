Jane Street Options Trade May Spur More Foreign Interest In Lucrative Indian Options Trade

A lawsuit in Manhattan may spur foreign investments in the Indian options market. Jane Street Group has sued two former employees and a hedge fund group over alleged theft of a proprietary trading strategy that involved investing in the Indian options market.

The New York-based trading firm has charged former employees Douglas Schadewald and Daniel Spottiswood of stealing the trading strategy they were involved in developing it. The suit claims they are now using it at the Millennium Management, which they joined earlier this year.

Jane Street said its profits using the strategy have halved in March, which could only happen when a competitor enters the market using the same strategy. Millennium has argued that Schadewald and Spottiswood were not using the strategy, but basic option trading strategies long discussed in textbooks and articles.