Jane Street India Ban Threatens 900% Rally For Asia’s Oldest Stock Exchange

Asia’s oldest stock exchange was preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary when a storm of bad news upended the festivities.

On Monday, a report revealed deepening losses in equity derivatives among India’s retail traders, fueling concerns that the Securities and Exchange Board of India may impose tighter curbs. Just days earlier, the regulator barred Jane Street Group from dealing in local markets, alleging the trading giant manipulated prices to make billions of dollars at the expense of small investors — charges the US firm has denied.

Buoyed by a boom in derivatives trading, BSE saw its revenue surge in recent years, even as the regulator began curbing the options frenzy late last year. Now, with mounting fears of even stricter oversight and larger rival National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. preparing for a public listing, BSE faces questions over whether the trading landscape that powered its rise is about to shift.

“This is the time for BSE to innovate and adapt,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at wealth management firm DRChoksey FinServ Pvt. “The exchange that can come up with differentiated products that solve the issue of individuals losing out to high-frequency traders will be able to corner volumes going ahead.”

The Jane Street fallout has already taken a toll on BSE, with the shares on July 4 suffering one of their steepest declines this year — extending a slide that had already begun. The stock, whose price ballooned more than 900% over the past two years, is now down 21% from its June peak. On Friday, it closed at its lowest price in almost two months.

According to Jefferies Financial Group Inc., reduced volatility and the curbs on Jane Street led to a 25% week-on-week drop in index options premium turnover across both BSE and NSE on Thursday, the first major derivatives expiration day since the ban. That, the brokerage estimates, could shave 4% off BSE’s earnings per share in the current fiscal year.