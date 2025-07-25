Jane Street Holds Back On Big Trades In Indian Markets Despite SEBI's Green Signal

Global trading firm Jane Street is treading cautiously in the Indian market despite receiving regulatory clearance to resume trading, sources told NDTV Profit.

The firm is currently in a wait-and-watch mode and has refrained from engaging in high-volume transactions. This cautious approach comes in the wake of intensified scrutiny by Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is examining whether alleged manipulation extended beyond the Bank Nifty index on the National Stock Exchange.

People in the know have indicated that Jane Street has sought additional time from SEBI to file its official response in the ongoing investigation. During its last interaction with the regulator, the firm reportedly gave an undertaking to ensure compliance with all market norms.

SEBI’s probe could potentially widen in scope, prompting firms under examination to take a more restrained approach until further clarity emerges.