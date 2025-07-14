Jane Street Fiasco: SEBI Chief Calls For Speedy Probe, Tighter Vigilance Of Market Manipulation

In the wake of the Jane Street fiasco, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey held a high-level review meeting on Monday, directing enforcement, adjudication and surveillance departments to step up monitoring, speed up investigation and initiate enforcement action where necessary.

Senior officials from the enforcement, adjudication, and surveillance departments were present at the meeting, sources told NDTV Profit.

“SEBI has already begun tightening surveillance across specific market segments that have displayed irregular or suspicious trading activity in recent weeks," they said.

The chairman reportedly took stock of several irregular activity patterns that point to possible coordinated manipulation, including unusual volume spikes, circular trading, and price distortions.

The meeting emphasised the importance of departmental coordination and real-time surveillance to detect and respond to such activities swiftly.