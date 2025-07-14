Jane Street Deposits Rs 4,800 Crore In Escrow As Mandated, Requests SEBI To Lift Certain Restrictions

Wall Street high frequency trader Jane Street has deposited the mandated Rs 4843.50 crore in an escrow account in favour of SEBI, the markets regulator confirmed on Monday.

The market regulator through its speaking order had come with an interim order on July 3, 2025, that barred the Wall Street firm from trading in the Indian market till it deposits the Rs 4,843.5 crore in an escrow account.

Jane Street has further requested SEBI to lift certain restrictions imposed in the interim order, according to a statement, adding that SEBI is examining the request.

NDTV Profit had earlier reported that Jane Street had deposited money into escrow account, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

Jane Street does not intend to resume trading in India as yet, the person told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity, adding that the US-based investment firm intends to continue to challenge the order.