Ixigo Targets Double-Digit Growth After Disruptions Weigh In Q2, CEO Says

Despite this, he sees positive signs for the future, mentioning "news from Indigo, Akasa about their addition of capacity comes as key positives," along with the anticipated operational start of new airports like Navi Mumbai. The management targets a 35% to 40% growth trajectory, noting the company is currently operating "in that range now."

The company expects this aggressive growth to continue over the next one or two years, provided there is a "normalisation on flight capacity growth and more stability on the train side." Bajpai addressed recent operational challenges in both the flight and train ticketing businesses, attributing them to a series of one-off ecosystem changes and external events.

Bajpai confirmed that Ixigo is already seeing robust bookings for the "high-season of December and January on the train side," reinforcing the expectation of a return to high-growth rates.