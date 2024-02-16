It's The Best Time To Invest In Debt, Says JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

There can be an inflow of $25 billion into India's bond market from June after the country's inclusion in the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, according to Vinay Jaising of JM Financial Ltd.

A short-term inflow into the debt market is also expected once the interest rate cuts take effect, contributing to support for the equity markets, Jaising, the co-head of portfolio management services at JM Financial, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

According to him, this is the best time to inject money into the debt cycle. After this, a significant amount of money is expected to flow into the equity cycle incrementally, according to Jaising.