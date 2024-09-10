ITI Shares Jump On Winning Rs 300-Crore Order From Bihar Government

Shares of ITI Ltd., a central PSU that manufactures technical equipment, jumped over 8% on Tuesday after the company won a Rs 300-crore order from Bihar government.

The order has been issued by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority for the supply and installation of 1 lakh units of solar street light systems.

This is in addition to the order for 80,000 solar street light systems, which the company is currently executing in Bihar for BREDA, an exchange filing said.