ITI Share Price Jumps More Than 10% — Here's Why

Shares of ITI Ltd. are buzzing in trade on Friday amid reports of the public company raising almost Rs 3,500 crore through land monetisation.

The stock is trading at Rs 321, reaching intraday high of Rs 331. This accounts for intraday gains of almost 10% compared to Thursday's closing price of Rs 294.25.

On a year-to-date basis, ITI shares have fallen more than 16% but have risen almost 5% in the last month.

Friday's rally on ITI comes on the back of media reports that claim the company has identified four land parcels to monetise almost Rs 3,500 crore.