ITD Cementation Share Price Surges 20% To Record High On Rs 1,937-Crore Contract Win

ITD Cementation India Ltd. surged 20% to hit a record high on Thursday after the company won a contract for the construction of a multistoried commercial building in Uttar Pradesh, valued at approximately Rs 1,937 crore, including taxes and duties.

The announcement, made earlier today, stated that the contract falls within the ordinary course of the company’s business operations.

ITD Cementation specialises in heavy civil engineering and infrastructure projects, including maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, and more.

The contract's acquisition is expected to bolster ITD Cementation's growth trajectory and enhance its portfolio of completed projects.