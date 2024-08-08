ITD Cementation Surges As Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles

Shares of ITD Cementation India Ltd. jumped over 11% on Thursday after its consolidated net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter of the current financial year and beat analysts' estimates.

The construction and engineering company's profit rose 91% to Rs 100 crore in the first quarter in comparison to Rs 88 crore that was estimated by analysts in a Bloomberg's survey.

The top line grew 30% to Rs 2,381 crore from Rs 1,833 crore in the year-ago period. ITD reported an operation profit of Rs 221 crore, up 37%.

However, the Ebitda came below Bloomberg's forecast of Rs 231 crore. The operating profit margin expanded 48 basis points to 9.29% during the quarter from 8.81%.