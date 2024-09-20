ITD Cementation Hits Upper Circuit As Reports Say Adani Leads Race To Acquire Stake
Following the news, which is not confirmed by both parties in discussion, shares of ITD Cementation snapped a three-day losing streak.
ITD Cementation India Ltd. shares hit the 20% upper circuit on Friday after reports said that Adani Group has become the top contender to acquire stake in the company. The share price rose to the highest level since Aug 29.
Adani Group is on the frontline to acquire promoter stake in ITD Cementation, said reports, citing anonymous sources.
Adani Group is looking to acquire 46.64% stake in the company, as per the reports. At the present market value, the deal can be pegged at Rs 5,888.57 crore, inclusive of fully subscribed open offer following promoters' stake purchase, Economic Times reported.
ITD Cementation India Ltd. hit the 20% upper circuit to touch the highest level since Aug 29. It was trading 19.16% higher at Rs 561.90 apiece as of 12:52 p.m., as compared to 1.50% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The scrip rose 155.83% in 12 months and 96.87% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.21.
Out of four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.7%
