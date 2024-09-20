ITD Cementation Hits Upper Circuit As Reports Say Adani Leads Race To Acquire Stake

ITD Cementation India Ltd. shares hit the 20% upper circuit on Friday after reports said that Adani Group has become the top contender to acquire stake in the company. The share price rose to the highest level since Aug 29.

Adani Group is on the frontline to acquire promoter stake in ITD Cementation, said reports, citing anonymous sources.

Adani Group is looking to acquire 46.64% stake in the company, as per the reports. At the present market value, the deal can be pegged at Rs 5,888.57 crore, inclusive of fully subscribed open offer following promoters' stake purchase, Economic Times reported.

Following the news, which is not confirmed by both the parties in discussion, shares of ITD Cementation snapped a three-day losing streak.