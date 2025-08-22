ITC Target Price Cut — Here's Why Morgan Stanley Is Concerned

Multinational investment firm Morgan Stanley has reduced the target price for ITC Ltd. to reflect its updated earnings forecast for the current and upcoming fiscal years.

Analysts have updated the model for fiscal 2025 actuals and introduced the FY28 estimates. Earnings in FY26 could be down 3% and in FY27 by 4%.

They project 1% and 2% revenue growth in FY26 and FY27, respectively, largely owing to the agri business and building a 5% volume growth in the cigarettes business in FY26 compared to 4% earlier. On the operating side, they lowered the Ebitda margin by 175-250 basis points, owing to margin cuts across segments due to inflation, as well as weaker margins in FY25.

Morgan Stanley estimates a 9% revenue, 11% Ebitda and 10% profit CAGR for ITC over the next three years.

"Our scenario values are down by 5-7%, owing to earnings changes, partly offset by the roll forward of our residual income model by four months to August 2026," the note said. The other RI assumptions, such as cost of equity and terminal growth, are unchanged.