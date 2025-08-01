Business NewsMarketsITC Shares Rise Ahead Of Q1 Results — Here's What Street Expects
ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Shares Rise Ahead Of Q1 Results — Here's What Street Expects

The Street expects ITC to report good revenue growth even as operating margins are likely to be under pressure.

01 Aug 2025, 11:31 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Street expects the FMCG giant to report good revenue growth even as operating margins are likely to be under pressure.(Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Street expects the FMCG giant to report good revenue growth even as operating margins are likely to be under pressure.(Photo: NDTV Profit)

ITC Ltd.'s shares traded higher early in the session on Friday ahead of the first-quarter financial results due today. The stock gained 1.8% intraday and added most points to the benchmark Nifty 50 after Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Street expects the FMCG giant to report good revenue growth even as operating margins are likely to be under pressure.

ITC Shares Rise Ahead Of Q1 Results — Here's What Street Expects

ITC Q1 FY26 Estimates (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue may rise 14.5% to Rs 20,925 crore versus Rs 18,261 crore

  • Ebitda may rise 2% to Rs 6,417 crore versus Rs 6,295 crore.

  • Margin may be at 35.1% versus 37.3%.

  • Net profit may rise 3.4% to Rs 5,085 crore versus Rs 4,917 crore

ALSO READ

ITC, MCX, UPL, Adani Power, JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Opinion
ITC, MCX, UPL, Adani Power, JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Read More

ITC Q1 Preview

ITC's cigarette volumes and agri business are expected to drive topline growth.

Cigarette sales are likely to grow 7% with volume growth expected to be in the mid-single digits, as per Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

The margin drag is largely due to the FMCG and paper segments. FMCG volume growth may come in around 3-5%.

The Street will also be listening to management commentary related to recent acquisitions, such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts, to understand their integration and contribution to growth.

The extent of margin pressure across its various businesses, especially in the FMCG segment, with input cost inflation and pricing strategies, will be key determinants.

Analysts will scrutinise the impact of any price hikes, particularly in cigarettes and FMCG, to discern whether growth is volume or value-driven.

ITC's broader demand outlook and competitive intensity across its diverse portfolio will also be critical indicators of the company's overall resilience and future trajectory.

ALSO READ

July Auto Sales Live: M&M Total Sales Up 26%; Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Fall 13%
Opinion
July Auto Sales Live: M&M Total Sales Up 26%; Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Fall 13%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT