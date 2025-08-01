ITC Shares Rise Ahead Of Q1 Results — Here's What Street Expects

ITC's cigarette volumes and agri business are expected to drive topline growth.

Cigarette sales are likely to grow 7% with volume growth expected to be in the mid-single digits, as per Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

The margin drag is largely due to the FMCG and paper segments. FMCG volume growth may come in around 3-5%.

The Street will also be listening to management commentary related to recent acquisitions, such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts, to understand their integration and contribution to growth.

The extent of margin pressure across its various businesses, especially in the FMCG segment, with input cost inflation and pricing strategies, will be key determinants.

Analysts will scrutinise the impact of any price hikes, particularly in cigarettes and FMCG, to discern whether growth is volume or value-driven.

ITC's broader demand outlook and competitive intensity across its diverse portfolio will also be critical indicators of the company's overall resilience and future trajectory.