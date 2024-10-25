ITC Share Price Gains After Q2 Profit Rise

Shares of ITC Ltd. rose over 3% after the diversified conglomerate released its financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2024. The company reported a net profit of Rs 5,078.34 crore for Q2 FY25, a 3% rise year-on-year.

Despite the profit growth, ITC’s operating margin came under pressure, hitting its lowest level in nearly three years. The company's operating margin contracted by 470 basis points to 32.8%, missing analysts' expectations by approximately 4 percentage points. This margin decline is the lowest recorded since Q2 of the financial year ending March 2022, when it stood at 32.5%, according to data compiled by NDTV Profit via Bloomberg.

ITC attributed these challenges to a combination of factors, including subdued demand conditions, unusually heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, high food inflation, and a sharp increase in certain input costs.