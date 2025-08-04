ITC Share Price Gains After Q1 Profit Rises 21%

ITC share price spikes 1.45% after the company posted first-quarter results. The company reported a flat net profit, but its revenue saw a 21% rise.

The cigarette maker posted a profit of Rs 4,912.36 crore, as against Rs 4,917.45 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue came at Rs 19,749.91 crore as against Rs 16,374.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation went up 3% to Rs 6,261.3 crore from Rs 6,086.8 crore while margin stood at 31.7% as against 37.2%. in the year-ago period.