ITC Share Price Extends Fall As Brokerages Turn Cautious

After falling nearly 10% on Thursday, shares of ITC Ltd. are under pressure once again on Friday, trading with cuts of almost 4%, following the government's announcement of higher excise duty on cigarettes.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 349, reaching an intraday low of Rs 345. This compares to Thursday's closing price of Rs 363. On a 12-month basis, the stock has fallen as much as 28%, though a large part of it is led by the recent drawdown.

This kind of pressure in ITC can be directly linked to the government's announcement of fresh excise duties, which could attract 40% taxes on cigarettes vs 28% now. The new rates are applicable Feb. 1.

With cigarettes being a crucial revenue driver for ITC - 45% of the company's total topline as of Q2FY26, there is much uncertainty surrounding the expected rate hikes for cigarette prices.