ITC Q2 Review: Goldman Sachs, Citi Maintain 'Buy' Betting On Strong Cigarette Growth, FMCG Rebound

Major financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citi, have maintained a strong positive outlook on ITC, primarily driven by robust performance in the core cigarette segment and the expectation of significant margin recovery across its diverse business portfolio in the latter half of the fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its target price to Rs 490 from Rs 480, while Citi holds its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 500.

The consensus is that ITC's second quarter performance was largely in line with expectations, setting the stage for accelerated earnings and margin expansion, particularly in the second half.