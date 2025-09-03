ITC Hotels Rated New 'Buy' At Axis Capital — Check Target Price

ITC Hotels Ltd. received a 'buy' initiation from Axis Capital with a bullish target price. Analysts estimate the company's revenue and Ebitda to grow at a CAGR of 13% and 15%, respectively, over the next three years. This growth will be led by a 10% RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) growth and a 22% growth in managed fees.

ITC Hotels will be able to pursue aggressive expansion in the near term given a strong free cash flow and healthy balance sheet, they said.

"After a decade of weak growth, the firm is back on the growth path, mostly through the managed route (like with peers), focusing on the mid-premium segment. Its luxury-focused owned portfolio stands to benefit from the current upcycle," an Axis Capital note said.