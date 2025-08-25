ITC Hotels Gets 'Sell' From JM Financial On Restricted Growth, Stretched Valuations — Check Target Price

ITC Hotels Ltd. received a 'sell' initiation from JM Financial as it sees stretched valuations and restricted near-term growth. "Having developed a strong portfolio of owned assets over the last two decades, the ITC Hotels has an asset-light pipeline to further expand its footprint to over 200 hotels and 20,000 keys by 2030," analysts said in a note.

The hospitality major has delivered a 22% CAGR in Ebitda over FY23-25, but near-term growth remains restricted with no new assets getting commissioned till FY28. "While robust cash generation can enable it to accelerate growth by way of inorganic acquisitions, we believe such an outcome is adequately priced in at current valuations of around 30 times FY27 estimated earnings," JM Financial said.