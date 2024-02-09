ITC Downgraded To 'Hold' By Jefferies As British American Tobacco Mulls Stake Sale

ITC Ltd. got downgraded to 'hold' from 'buy' by Jefferies after its largest shareholder, British American Tobacco, announced plans to divest a stake in the company.

The brokerage also reduced the stock's target price to Rs 430 apiece from Rs 520 per share earlier, indicating a 2.8% upside.

"With overhang from the BAT stake sale, two taxation events over the next 12 months, and a slowdown in volume growth, we expect the stock to remain range-bound going forward," Jefferies said.

"We have a significant shareholding, which offers us the opportunity to release and reallocate some capital. We have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory process required to give us the flexibility to monetise some of our shareholding." BAT said this in a statement after releasing its quarterly results.