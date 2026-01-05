IT Stocks Under Pressure As Infosys, HCLTech Share Price Tumbles — Here's Why

The Indian IT sector has been under pressure on Monday's trade, due to various factors, including a CLSA note which had raised caution on the sector heading into the Q3 earnings season.

The sector is down almost 2%, led by a sharp fall in shares of Infosys and HCLTech, with both counters falling more than 3% in trade. In fact, all stocks in the Nifty IT index are trading with cuts on Monday.

This has led to Nifty IT emerging as the biggest laggard for Nifty 50, with the sector negatively contributing 30 points to the index's fall.

While Infosys and HCLTech are down around 3%, the likes of TCS, TechMahindra and Persistent are also facing major drawdowns.