India's IT stocks slid on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty IT index emerging as the top sectoral loser during the early hours of trade. This happened as market watchers were on edge over the quantum of the likely rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and as TCS management expects a softer Q2.

The market cap of IT companies declined by Rs 95,757.06 crore to Rs 37.28 lakh crore as of 9:57 a.m.

TCS management, while talking to analysts about Q2 guidance, said that they expect the second quarter to be soft. The growth and deals won in Q1 are likely fizzling out, according to the management, that added that the business in North America and BFSI is in bit of struggling mode.

Indian IT companies conduct substantial business with American firms, thus, making them vulnerable to the US economic environment.

Investors across the globe are divided on the possibility of Fed rate cut. They either expect a 50-basis-point rate cut or a 25-bp rate cut. The US rate setting panel is expected to announce its decision late Wednesday. The former scenario is gaining more ground among traders given the condition of the labour market in the US, and comparatively lower level of inflation.

XM Australia expects the US Federal Open Market Committee to cut the benchmark federal fund rate by 50 basis points at its two-day policy meeting, Chief Executive Officer, Peter McGuire, said. However, in an interview to NDTV Profit, he also noted more traders were vouching for a 25 bp rate cut.

Meanwhile, recent US retail sales data did little to give any respite to the ongoing debate over the quantum of rate cuts. US retail sales, which are mostly goods not adjusted for inflation, rose 0.1% in August, compared to the 0.2% decline analysts have forecast in a Reuters' poll.