IT Stocks Enter A Sweet Spot: Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis Among Top Picks

The narrative around artificial intelligence is also undergoing a significant shift. For much of the past year, AI was perceived as a headwind, with enterprises allocating budgets towards hardware and foundational infrastructure rather than services. However, companies such as Tech Mahindra now believe AI is transitioning from a challenge into a clear tailwind.

The hardware-to-services pivot will begin to take hold, deal sizes in AI are expected to become larger in the next quarter, and there will be meaningful revenue contribution from next year onwards pointed Thakkar.

He also added that there has been an inflection point coming in in terms of commentary from management, which has turned positive over the quarter.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal suggests that the real inflection point for GenAI-driven services spending is only a few quarters away. This positions companies like Infosys, which is deeply embedded in enterprise-wide AI transformation, as likely beneficiaries of the next wave of tech modernisation.

While enthusiasm is rising, not everyone believes the sector is in full-fledged recovery mode yet. JP Morgan’s Rajiv Batra argues that it may be too soon to declare that we are in a large-scale AI adoption phase, suggesting instead that the sector is in a mid-cycle position.

This view is shared by several global strategists who acknowledge improving conditions but prefer to wait for clearer demand signals before calling a new long-term uptrend. Still, the tone is noticeably more optimistic than it was even a few months ago.