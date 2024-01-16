IT Sector Recovery Can Be Slow, Remain Cautious: Citi Research

Citi Research remains cautious on information and technology even as large-cap stocks are up 5–10% over the last few days after the sector's top companies reported their earnings.

The management comments have been balanced and consistent, but words like "pent-up" and "green shoots" have created optimism among investors. Headcount reductions continue, and the trends of total contract value for deals are moderate, pointing to a gradual recovery, which is Citi's base case.

Sentiment has moved from pessimistic to euphoric in certain areas, leading to valuations above three standard deviations above the mean, especially when compared to the pre-pandemic five-year period, the research firm said in a note on Monday.

Citi continues to prefer Infosys Ltd. over HCL Technologies Ltd. "Our view remains unchanged that demand has likely bottomed out, but debate is on the pace of recovery; we expect a slow recovery."

It sees risks of derating as there is further clarity on the pace of recovery—gradual and moderate—and limited margin levers in the next financial year.