IT Sector Can Perform Better In Second Half Of FY25: ASK Hedge Solutions CEO

Would you take a contra call on information technology, a defensive sector, consistently paying dividends, good cash flow, equity size consistently reducing due to buybacks? Does that become a great sector to look at or not quite as yet?

When I spoke to TCS, the commentary seemed to suggest that while they are confident on margins, the confidence on growth is difficult to predict. It's just that the macro environment is such.

Vaibhav Sanghavi: The way we would look at it from an IT sector perspective, I think, let's segregate or slice that sector into few elements.

First is, basically the revenue growth that is one of the most critical aspects from the valuation parameters. Twelve months ago, when everybody was expecting growth to crash and interest rates going to kind of move down—which has kind of not happened—and because of that crash in growth, probably there would be pressures on the IT revenue.

Of course, in the intermediate period, we've seen the discretionary spend kind of getting some amount of pressure, but on overall deal bookings we are very encouraged by how things have been kind of panning out.

Now that's on the revenue side where as per expectations, I think there is a possibility of a scope of improvement coming in the second half of FY25.

Coming back to the margin, which is the other critical parameter on this, the way we're looking is of course, the sub-contracting is something which we'll need to take a close watch on. But at the same time, I think the generative AI is probably kicking in some amount of efficiency as well.

We do not have the exact quantum in how much bips, but we may be seeing some amount of efficiency getting in which people are not kind of expecting. In fact, with AI coming in, people were expecting the revenue pressures, which is not kind of likely to happen.

So all in all, probably there may be a case where on both these two parameters, both on the revenue and the margin we maybe seeing maybe bottoming out probably in the next quarter or two, with the second half of FY25 much better. So probably, I think, that is a trade from a medium to long-term perspective to start getting into the IT space.