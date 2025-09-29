IT Q2 Preview: Stability Or Surprise? Morgan Stanley's Analysis Of Growth Divergences — Check Top Stock Picks

Morgan Stanley expects the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 earnings to confirm business stability for the Indian IT services sector, but warns that a lack of clarity on growth acceleration for fiscal year 2027 will persist, keeping a lid on investor sentiment.

The report highlights the concern over muted FY27 growth and the continued de-rating of global tech services are the main factors currently affecting the sector’s valuation, making it tricky to identify new investment opportunities.

Morgan Stanley expects near-term growth trends to be stable, marked by a continued lack of acceleration in discretionary spending across most segments. While a strong pipeline of large deals exists, these are primarily focused on consolidation and efficiency-led projects rather than new transformation initiatives.

The brokerage expects growth divergences to remain significant in Q2FY26. Large-cap companies are forecast to see sequential growth ranging between a 0.2% slip and 2.2% uptick in constant currency terms. The mid-cap firms are showing a wider range of 0.7% to 5.6% quarter-over-quarter CC, according to the brokerage.