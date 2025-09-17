Israel Stocks Extend Drop In Longest Losing Streak In 18 Months

The selloff in Israeli stocks stretched into a sixth day, the longest run in 18 months, with investors increasingly concerned about the economic impact of the war in Gaza.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange 35 Index sank 1.8%, bringing the total retreat since Sept. 9 to 4.3%. While equity investors have been steadily pulling away from the market this week, there’s been little movement in Israel shekel or dollar bonds.

The European Union has proposed suspending Israel’s preferential trade benefits, meaning it would be charged the same tariff rate as other nations that don’t have a trade accord with the bloc, according to a commission statement on Wednesday. In comments earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Israel’s seclusion and underscored the need for self-reliance to withstand any sanctions.