Israel-Iran Conflict: HPCL, BPCL, IOC See Red On Dalal Street

Shares of major oil marketing companies fell on Friday following Israel's airstrikes on Iran's nuclear power plants.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. all saw declines in their stock prices.

The airstrikes, launched by Israel on Friday, have significantly escalated the ongoing conflict over Tehran's nuclear program, raising the potential for a new war in the Middle East.

In response to the airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear power plant, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a special 'State of Emergency' for the nation.