Is The US Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Columbus Day?
While many Americans observe the day with ceremonies and time off work, people often wonder whether the stock markets are open or closed.
October 13 marks Columbus Day, a federal holiday in the US that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas.
The day is also celebrated as Indigenous Peoples' Day in some cities and states, first officially recognised by President Joe Biden in 2021.
Is the stock market open or closed today?
Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq are operating during their standard hours from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM EST.
Bond markets are closed today in observance of Columbus Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
Major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, have closed their physical branches, though digital banking services and ATMs remain accessible.
International markets, including those in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and London, continue to operate as usual, unaffected by the US holiday.
What is open and closed on October 13?
Since Columbus Day is a federal holiday, the majority of federal and state government agencies, including courts, will be closed today.
Most grocery stores, restaurants, and retail stores should remain open.
Both UPS and FedEx will operate normally, with pickup, delivery, and store/office locations open.
Columbus Day 2025
Christopher Columbus was an Italian explorer and navigator. In 1492, he sailed west across the Atlantic Ocean in search of a route to Asia. He ravelled with three ships and instead reached the Caribbean islands, opening the way for European exploration of the Americas.
He arrived in the Americas on October 12, 1492. Since then, the day has honored his historic voyage, which marked the beginning of European exploration and colonization of the Americas.