Is The US Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Columbus Day?

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq are operating during their standard hours from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM EST.

Bond markets are closed today in observance of Columbus Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, have closed their physical branches, though digital banking services and ATMs remain accessible.

International markets, including those in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and London, continue to operate as usual, unaffected by the US holiday.