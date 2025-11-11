Is The US Stock Market Open Or Closed Today For Veterans Day? Check Holiday Schedule

The United States observes Veterans Day on November 11 as a federal holiday to honour military veterans and commemorate the end of World War I. This year, Veterans Day falls on a Tuesday. As a federal holiday, many institutions, including some businesses and government services, will remain shut across the US.

But what about the stock market? Are the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq open or closed on November 11, Veterans Day 2025? Read on to find out.