Is The US Stock Market Open Or Closed Today For Veterans Day? Check Holiday Schedule
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the US to commemorate the ending of World War I in 1918.
The United States observes Veterans Day on November 11 as a federal holiday to honour military veterans and commemorate the end of World War I. This year, Veterans Day falls on a Tuesday. As a federal holiday, many institutions, including some businesses and government services, will remain shut across the US.
But what about the stock market? Are the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq open or closed on November 11, Veterans Day 2025? Read on to find out.
Veterans Day 2025: Is the US Stock Market Open Or Closed?
According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the US stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will operate during normal hours despite Veterans Day being a federal holiday. Therefore, investors can continue with their regular trading on the day.
However, the bond market in the US will remain closed on Monday, November 11, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
Upcoming US Stock Market Holidays in 2025
The U.S. stock Markets are scheduled to close for two additional holidays this year, in addition to their regular holidays on the weekend. They are:
Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 27
Christmas: Thursday, December 25
What is Veterans Day?
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the US that commemorates the ending of World War I in 1918. The origins of this day can be traced back to November 11, 1918, when the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany took effect. Also called the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month," this day marked the end of World War I.
The holiday is observed with the purpose of the “celebration to honour America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good," according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs.