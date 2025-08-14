Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On Independence Day? Check BSE, NSE Schedule Here
BSE and NSE will remain closed for a total of 12 days in August, including ten non-trading days on Saturdays and Sundays. Find out if the stock markets will remain open or closed on August 15.
As the nation gears up to celebrate the 79th Independence Day this week, stock markets are expected to see truncated trading sessions. It’s going to be an extended weekend starting with Independence Day, and it could be confusing for many traders over a scheduled stock market holiday on account of Independence Day.
Generally, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE remain closed on all scheduled holidays, apart from the non-trading days on all Saturdays and Sundays.
Will BSE and NSE remain closed on August 15?
As per the NSE’s holiday calendar, August 15 is a scheduled holiday on account of Independence Day. Therefore, the stock markets will remain closed on Independence Day.
Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on August 15.
As per the NSE calendar, there are only two scheduled market holidays in August. Apart from August 15, the stock market will remain closed on August 27 to mark the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.
NSE BSE 2025 Holiday Calendar
The stock market has 14 trading holidays in 2025, as per the NSE calendar. The upcoming market holidays in the year are as follows:
Aug. 15 – Independence Day
Aug. 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi
Oct. 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Oct. 22 – Balipratipada
Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec. 25 – Christmas
Though Oct. 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day. The Muhurat trading session timings will be separately notified by the NSE and BSE later.
Regular Stock Market Operations
Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.
Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.
[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
D) Block Deal Session Timings
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 am to 9 a.m.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.