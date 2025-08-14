Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On Independence Day? Check BSE, NSE Schedule Here

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 79th Independence Day this week, stock markets are expected to see truncated trading sessions. It’s going to be an extended weekend starting with Independence Day, and it could be confusing for many traders over a scheduled stock market holiday on account of Independence Day.

Generally, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE remain closed on all scheduled holidays, apart from the non-trading days on all Saturdays and Sundays.