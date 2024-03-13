Is It Time To Buy The Dip? Here's What Stock Analysts Say

The selloff in benchmark indices and the broader market seen on Wednesday may not be isolated. The correction was necessary and there is more pain around the corner, according to analysts.

The fall is predominantly attributed to high valuations along with a few regulatory actions, according to Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, president, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. "The stocks have gone up crazily in recent times and not in all cases they have gone up with the support of fundamentals."

It is very difficult to assume that this decline is going to stop in the very near term, Upadhyaya said. "This could continue as small caps were about 45% premium to their historical average and at a premium to large caps. so a small correction will not correct those valuations."

Dragged by the broader markets, the benchmark indices ended sharply lower to continue their losses for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Nifty 50 ended below 22,000 for the first time in March at 21,997.70, down 338.00 points or 1.51%. The Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down 906.07 points or 1.23%. Midcap 150 tumbled over 4%, while Smallcap 250 plunged over 5%.