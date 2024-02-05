IRMA, NCDEX Launch Centre In Gujarat To Promote Commodity Derivatives Market

NCDEX MD & CEO Arun Raste said, “We are entering the 'Amrit Kaal' during which we have resolved to make India a developed nation. If this has to change into reality, agri-marketing ecosystem must have to take a giant leap from where it is now. And derivatives market is a key driver in fuelling agri-marketing growth."

This joint initiative is an essential step towards altering the agricultural landscape and encouraging innovation in commodities markets.