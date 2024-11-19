IRFC, BHEL, Other PSU Stocks Surge On Revised Guidelines On Dividend Payments And Share Buybacks

Several public sector undertakings saw an uptick in stock prices on Tuesday following the finance ministry's announcement of revised norms for dividend payouts, share buybacks, and stock splits.

Shares of prominent PSU companies surged, with Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. jumping 6.27% to Rs 146.96, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. rising 4.73% to Rs 233.20, and Power Finance Corp. climbing 4.42% to Rs 479.50.

The move, aimed at improving capital management and enhancing the performance of state-run enterprises, sparked investor optimism with stocks of PSU companies rising 2%-6%.

The revised guidelines, which update rules set in 2016, are seen as a major step towards enhancing the value of Central Public Sector Enterprises. Under the new norms, which will come into effect from the 2024-25 fiscal year, CPSEs are mandated to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of their profit after tax or 4% of their net worth, whichever is higher.

Other notable gainers included Cochin Shipyard Ltd., which advanced 4.68% to Rs 1,362.30, and Housing & Urban Development Corp., which saw a 5.31% increase to Rs 214.47.

The BSE PSU index, a barometer for the performance of state-run companies, gained 2% during the session, with 51 stocks advancing and only 4 declining. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency and Ircon International Ltd. also saw notable gains of 5.39% and 5.31%, respectively.

However, not all PSUs followed the upward trend. Shares of National Aluminium Co. fell 1.09% to Rs 237.32, while State Bank of India slipped 0.82% to Rs 807.65.