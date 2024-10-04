Ireland Is The New Mauritius For Foreign Fund Flows Into India — Profit Insights

The low cost to set up funds in Dublin is one of the key reasons for rising investor funds flow from the Euro member. India has a DTAA agreement with Ireland that allows easy investments and relief from income tax and capital gains for funds set up in Dublin.

In fact, since Jan. 2023 asset under custody from Ireland has nearly doubled, the only other country to see assets double was Japan led by cheap money that chased equity returns. Nifty 50 gave a 38% return since beginning of January 2023.

Est Entré En Français

The French have been investing in India for long, but they intensified their investments into India from March 2023. They are now among the top 10 countries with assets under custody to invest in India. They have so far invested RS 1.50 lakh crore in equities at the end of August 2024. While the French entered, the Dutch are no longer among the top 10 countries that hold Indian assets.

Foreign Flows

Foreign Investors have so far invested Rs 88,961 crore in equity in this calendar year (2024) led by risk-on investments as IPOs brought in net foreign flows of Rs 66,055.18 crore chasing listing retruns. Net foreign flows in the July-Sept. quarter stood at Rs 97,395 crore making it biggest quarterly flows for foreign investors into the primary market.