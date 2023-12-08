Ireda Stock Surges Nearly 15% To All-Time High

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. surged nearly 15% to an all-time high, riding on the back of its listing gains and tracking gains in public sector stocks.

The state-run company made its debut in the exchanges on Nov. 29 and marked a stellar closing of a premium of 87.5% over the issue price. The Rs 2,150 crore IPO was subscribed 38.80 times on its third and final day.

The government is considering granting Ireda the 'Navratna' status, according to Chairperson Pradip Kumar Das.