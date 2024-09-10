IREDA Shares Rally On MoU With SJVN, GMR For 900 MW Hydro Project In Nepal

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. jumped nearly 7% in the morning trade on Tuesday after the company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with SJVN and GMR Energy.

IREDA shares soared 6.96% in early trade, touching an intraday high of Rs 238.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 228.10, up 2.12% from its previous close of Rs 223.25 per share.

The government-backed company said that the agreement with SJVN and GMR Energy is related to the development and implementation of the 900 MW Upper Karnali hydroelectric project in Nepal.