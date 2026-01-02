IREDA Shares Continue To Edge Higher On Strong Q3 Business Update
In an exchange filing post-market on December 31, IREDA reported an uptick in loan disbursements, up 44% year-on-year to Rs 24,903 crore from Rs 17,236 crore.
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited continue to be in focus today. The shares are trading nearly 6% higher at Rs 147.60 a piece.
This is after the company released a provisional update on its third-quarter performance for FY26. This marks the third straight session of gains for the renewable energy financier.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Loans sanctioned also saw a 29% year-on-year increase to Rs 40,100 crore, from Rs 31,087 crore. Meanwhile, the financier's loan book also rose 28% year to Rs 87,975 crore as of December-end.
The company clarified that these figures are provisional and subject to audit, with final numbers to be released after board approval.
Previous Quarter Performance
In Q2 FY26, IREDA posted:
Net Profit: Rs 549.33 crore, up 41.5% YoY from Rs 388 crore.
Revenue: Rs 2,057 crore, a 26.2% YoY rise.
Asset Quality
GNPA improved to 3.97% from 4.13% in Q1.
NNPA eased to 1.97% from 2.06%.
Despite the recent uptick, IREDA shares are down nearly 2% in the past month, over 17% in six months, 37% in 2025, after a stellar 133% gain over five years.
Of the two analysts tracking this stock, one has a 'buy' rating on it, and the other a neutral stance on it.
IREDA is a 'Navratna' public sector enterprise and comes under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). Founded in 1987, it functions as a Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) dedicated to advancing and financing ventures in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Guided by its vision of 'Energy for Ever', the organisation plays a key role in supporting sustainable energy initiatives across the country.