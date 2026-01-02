IREDA Shares Continue To Edge Higher On Strong Q3 Business Update

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited continue to be in focus today. The shares are trading nearly 6% higher at Rs 147.60 a piece.

This is after the company released a provisional update on its third-quarter performance for FY26. This marks the third straight session of gains for the renewable energy financier.

In an exchange filing post-market on December 31, IREDA reported an uptick in loan disbursements, up 44% year-on-year to Rs 24,903 crore from Rs 17,236 crore.