Business NewsMarketsIREDA Share Price Surges After Q3 Results — Details Inside
ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA Share Price Surges After Q3 Results — Details Inside

This comes on the back of IREDA's Q3 earnings that saw net profit jump as much as 37% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 585 crore.

12 Jan 2026, 09:46 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Ireda
This marks the third straight session of gains for the renewable energy financier. (Photo: Ireda website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd. (IREDA) are surging in trade on Monday after the company reported its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

The stock is currently trading near Rs 140, accounting for gains of around 2%. Shares of IREDA have fallen as much as 30% in the last 12 months.

This comes on the back of IREDA's Q3 earnings that saw net profit jump as much as 37% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 585 crore.

Total income for IREDA grew 26% to Rs 2,140 crore vs Rs 1,699 crore in the year-ago period.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo: NDTV Profit</p></div>

Photo: NDTV Profit

Earlier in the month, IREDA had reported a strong Q3 business update, registering an uptick in loan disbursements, up 44% year-on-year to Rs 24,903 crore from Rs 17,236 crore.

Loans sanctioned also saw a 29% year-on-year increase to Rs 40,100 crore, from Rs 31,087 crore. Meanwhile, the financier's loan book also rose 28% year to Rs 87,975 crore as of December-end.

Shares of IREDA are currently trading at a relative strength index of 62, which suggests neutral market sentiment for the counter.

ALSO READ

IREDA Q3 Results: Check Navratna PSU Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And Other Key Details
Opinion
IREDA Q3 Results: Check Navratna PSU Board Meeting Date, Share Price History And Other Key Details
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT