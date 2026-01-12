IREDA Share Price Surges After Q3 Results — Details Inside

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd. (IREDA) are surging in trade on Monday after the company reported its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

The stock is currently trading near Rs 140, accounting for gains of around 2%. Shares of IREDA have fallen as much as 30% in the last 12 months.

This comes on the back of IREDA's Q3 earnings that saw net profit jump as much as 37% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 585 crore.

Total income for IREDA grew 26% to Rs 2,140 crore vs Rs 1,699 crore in the year-ago period.