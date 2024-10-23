IREDA Share Price Falls For Seven Days And Hit Nearly Four–Month Low

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.'s share price extended losses and touched the lowest level in nearly four months on Wednesday. The shares briefly snapped a seven–session decline earlier in the day.

In the last seven sessions, the stock price has declined 9.31%. It has been struggling to gain since Oct. 11. Sentiment for the stock have likely turned negative since it missed net profit estimates for July–September period.

On Oct. 10, it rose over 2% after it reported that its net profit rose 36.14% on the year to Rs 388 crore versus Rs 285 crore. However, it missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 410 crore for the period.

Meanwhile, its net non–performing asset rose to 1.04% during July–September, compared to 0.95% in corresponding period of financial year 2024.