Ireda QIP: Government Allows Dilution Of Up To 7%

The Union government approved on Wednesday a proposal to raise funds via share sale to institutional investors of up to 7% equity in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, conveyed the approval for the dilution of the government's stake in Ireda through the qualified-institutions-placement route in one or more tranches, according to an exchange filing.

The company plans to raise approximately Rs 25,000 crore through the debt market and Rs 4,500 crore via equity in the current financial year, Chairperson Pradeep Das said last month.