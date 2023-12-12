IREDA, Fedbank Financial, GMR Airports, Jindal Poly — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskProfit
Here's what experts have to say about Nykaa, Fed Bank Financial, GMR Airports, Chennai Petroleum and more.
Should you add IREDA at the current price? Should you continue holding Embassy REITs and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.?
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com and Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president, institutional equity, at KR Choksey Stocks & Securities Pvt., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd.
Joshi: Doesn't recommend buying IREDA at the current price.
Great stock and it's a great story, but in terms of valuations, everything is already priced in.
Prudent to book profits when the news flow around renewables reduces.
GMR Airports
Kapadia: Buy on a decline and at support levels.
Setup is positive. It is in a short, medium, long-term uptrend.
One can spread the purchases at Rs 67, Rs 63 and Rs 59.
PTC India Ltd.
Kapadia: Suggests to hold. Resistance level at Rs 175.
Only risk is market risk. The setup is positive.
The all-time high is Rs 200. We are slowly and steadily going there, he said.
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd.
Joshi: Recommends a hold. Positive on the sector.
Trust in promoters of the company.
Embassy REIT
Joshi: Suggests to buy or hold. Is positive on REITs as a space.
Long term potential on this is fairly large. Given the way these businesses are structured and function, they give investors a steady flow of income.
As markets mature, these businesses will come into their own.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Joshi: Suggests a hold. Valuations seem okay.
Packaging as a sector has good possibilities going ahead.
Kapadia: Strong decline from Rs 1,450 to Rs 1,500.
The longer-term picture is turning a bit stable. There is a weekly base formation being made, but it is based on the precept that Rs 600 doesn't break and Rs 720 gets taken out in the next four to five weeks, which is a possibility.
Assuming these two conditions are met, a recovery from a medium- to long-term point of view is very much on the cards.
Chennai Petroleum Corp.
Joshi: Recommends a hold. Fair valuations.
Targets would be closer to Rs 710.
Vardhman Holding Ltd.
Kapadia: Is cautiously optimistic.
It has been correcting for over two years.
Support level at Rs 2,400. Resistance comes in at Rs 3,167, Rs 3,449, and Rs 3,820.
It doesn't look weak, but it hasn't done anything for two and a half years.
If levels get taken out one by one, on the upside, the setup is negative.
It can be a launch pad, but only if the upside levels get taken out.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Kapadia: Suggests a Hold.
Slow moving stock, but Rs 161–150 is a mini-breaker— a make or break level.
In an intermediate uptrend, but it's been a very slow move.
It hasn't been very convincing, but a close above Rs 180 should take it somewhere to Rs 190 plus.
Doesn't look great on the charts, but it seems more positive than negative.