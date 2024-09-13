IRCTC Shares Gain As LIC Increases Stake In Company To 9.3%

Shares of IRCTC rose as much as 2.76% to the highest level since Aug. 2. They pared gains slightly to trade 2.5% higher at Rs 955.15 apiece, as of 9:40 a.m., compared to a 0.3% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 7.59% year-to-date and 40.2% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.75 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.87.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 10%.

Shares of LIC were trading 1.1% higher at Rs 1,042.75 per share as of 9:49 a.m.