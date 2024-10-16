Once-Lucrative State Firms Under Threat As India Loses Favour With Global Funds

Most stocks of India's sovereign-backed companies, including those of the railway and defence stocks, have entered a correction zone after a record-breaking rally as foreign investors pulled out from domestic stocks.

About 14 companies in India's Nifty CPSE Index have entered the correction zone—a fall of over 10% from one-year highs—while the other seven companies are trading 5% lower than their highs.

The plunge in these PSUs that were selling like hotcakes in the beginning of the year comes as global funds have been on a selling spree in the Indian stock market.

Foreign investors sold Indian stocks for the 12th consecutive day due to the revival of Chinese stocks and concerns about valuation. In the last 11 sessions, FIIs have offloaded domestic stocks worth over Rs 74,800 crore, according to provisional data from NSE.

During the same period, domestic investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 75,200 crore. It is, however, unclear if domestic investors have mopped up stocks in these PSU stocks.

The correction comes after the gauge of the public sector companies—Nifty CPSE—surged over 80% in the last 12 months mainly on the back of a growing order books benefitting from India's growth story.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., NHPC Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Container Corp., Oil India Ltd. and Indian Railway Finance Corp. have entered the bearish territory—a decline of over 20% from their one-year high.