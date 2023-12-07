Ircon International Shares Tumble Over 8% On Government Plan To Sell Stake

Shares of Ircon International Ltd. fell on Thursday, as the government plans to sell 8% stake in the company for Rs 1,158 crore.

The government currently holds an 89.18% stake in the railway engineering company. After the offer for sale, the government's stake in the company will reduce to 67.3%.

It will sell 3.76 crore shares, which is 4%, and will divest an additional 4% through the greenshoe option at a floor price of Rs 154 per share.

The offer for sale will open on Dec. 7 for non-retail investors, while retail investors can participate on Dec. 8. The floor price is set at a discount of 10% on Wednesday's closing price of Rs 171.95 apiece on the NSE.