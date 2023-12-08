IRB Infrastructure Shares Hit Life High On Healthy Toll Collection

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. rose to a life-time high on Friday after it announced a jump in November toll collections.

The combined toll collection by IRB Infrastructure Developers and IRB Infrastructre Trust in November saw a 20% jump to Rs 437 crore, an exchange filing said. This is higher than Rs 366 crore collected in November last year.

“We have witnessed a continued rise in toll collection, despite Diwali holidays, which briefly slowed down momentum of economic activities across the nation for almost a week’s time," said Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of the company. "Overall, it’s promising to see the persistent growth momentum gained in first eight months of FY24. The second half of the year is always better from toll collection perspective; accordingly, we expect the growth momentum to continue, especially with Gujarat BOT commencing tolling soon."